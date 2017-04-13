× Student Showcases Talent to Benefit Go Joe

MILTON — Come July, Newswatch 16’s morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker will set off on his annual bike ride.

Go Joe 20 will raise money for St. Joseph’s Center in Lackawanna county.

On Thursday afternoon, a high school student in Milton hosted a talent show to raise money for Go Joe.

In many ways, 16-year-old Gregory Fleck of Milton is just like any other high school sophomore. He’s talkative, loves music and television. Talking with him, you may not realize Gregory has cerebral palsy because it doesn’t let it stop him from having a good time.

Earlier this year, Gregory asked if he could host a talent show at Milton Area High School.

But it’s not just any talent show. Gregory is raising money for a cause close to his heart inspired by his favorite meteorologist.

“I got into WNEP and ABC by watching Joe Snedeker,” Gregory said.

He’s raising money for Go Joe and St. Joseph’s Center.

“He and Sister Mary Alice help kids and adults with disabilities,” he said.

During Gregory’s talent show, he sang and played guitar with one of his teachers.

Students passed around donation bins for Go Joe and Gregory raised over $100.

“Gregory is an awesome kid with a huge heart, very outspoken and cares about his classmates, and obviously, other kids as well,” said assistant principal Michael Bergey.

About a dozen students participated in the talent show with Gregory.

“I just like sharing my talents with the school. Usually, I’m singing but I’m trying something else this year,” said senior Rosie Freeze.

Gregory is looking forward to giving his donation to Joe as soon as possible to help everyone at St. Joseph’s Center.