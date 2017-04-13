× Popular Restaurant Abruptly Shuts its Doors with Wedding, Easter Reservations on the Books

DRUMS– A popular restaurant abruptly shut its doors this week with wedding and Easter reservations still on the books.

Employees at Theodora’s Restaurant said it all happened so suddenly and they were not told why it was being closed.

Jack Evans, who has been working with Theodora’s Chef Drew Wandishin for the past two years, snuck in a last look at the closed sign on Thursday to help the reality sink in.

“It’s just a shame,” Evans said. “Never would I have ever thought that I would be interested in culinary but after working with Drew, there’s just something about him that you just learned the type of person he was by reading his food specials.”

Evans said his last day was unlike any other. He showed up for his regular shift and before it was over he was told he was out of the job.

“My friend Ryan came in and he’s like, ‘you got to look at the outside doors,’ and it said, ‘Theodora’s will be closed for the next few days due to a broken pipe,’ and I’m like, ‘there’s not a broken pipe,’ and then my manager said, ‘you’re good to leave,'” Evans said.

He was thankful for one thing though, he was able to meet with managers and get his last paycheck this morning.

Employees said Theodora’s officially shut its doors on Tuesday and held a private event on Wednesday.

The restaurant left the following message on its voicemail for anyone who had current reservations.

“Hello, unfortunately, Chef Drew has closed Theodora’s. If you have a reservation or a private event booked with us we will be contacting you soon. Thank you.”

Theodora’s replaced what was the well-known Stage Coach Inn at 668 North Hunter Highway.

Patrons said they’re disappointed to see the latest business there go.

“I was shocked, surprised, actually. Driving past there at night there was a lot of business, a lot of cars, a lot of people, just to have it shut down it was shocking,” Drums resident Kevin Yurkanin said.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the owner of the building, Lori van Hoekelen for a comment.

“The lease between Theodora’s and V H Real Estate has been terminated. At this time, future plans for the facility are undetermined. When or if any plans are determined we will announce it,” van Hoekelen wrote.

Newswatch 16 also called Chef Drew Wandishin multiple times for a comment. He did not return our calls.