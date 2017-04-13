Pittsburgh Steelers Owner, Chairman Dan Rooney Dead at 84

Watch Live: April the Giraffe Remains ‘On Point’ as Wait for Birth Drags On

Posted 4:41 pm, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:37PM, April 13, 2017

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are saying goodbye to one of their own.

The team announced on Twitter this afternoon that their owner and chairman, 84-year-old Dan Rooney, has passed away.

Rooney served as a former United States Ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012, and was the son of Steelers founding owner Art Rooney.

Rooney is credited for the “Rooney Rule” that stipulates teams must interview at least one minority candidate for general manager and head coaching vacancies.

1 Comment