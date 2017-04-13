Man from the Poconos Faces Charges After Allegedly Moving a Dead Body in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERVILLE, NJ -- A man from Monroe County faces charges in New Jersey, after he allegedly moved a body from a motel and dumped it along the side of a road.

David DeSantos, 32, of Henryville, is facing charges of "disturbing human remains," after he allegedly left the body of a woman, identified as Ashley M. Castro, along the side of Route 22 in Branchburg, New Jersey.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, DeSantos, along with 26-year-old Nicole Barbour of Ringwood, NJ, allegedly took Castro from a motel located along that highway and moved her alongside the road. The duo then proceeded to conceal her body in the center median amongst bushes, trees, and high grass.

Authorities in New Jersey tracked DeSantos down at a residence in the state, arresting him on an outstanding fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania.

Barbour is still considered to be at large, and people are asked to contact the Somerset County Police Department if they have any information on this crime, or on the whereabouts of Barbour.