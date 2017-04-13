× Luzerne County Man Behind Bars for Child Rape Charges

WEST HAZLETON — A man in Luzerne County is behind bars, facing numerous charges associated with child rape.

Armando Vargas-Rios of West Hazleton allegedly sexually assaulted two young children at a home in West Hazleton between 2007 and 2010, while the victims were visiting a family member’s residence. The department was notified of the incidents in December of 2016.

Thanks to public assistance in locating Vargas-Rios, he was taken into custody on Thursday in regards to the charges.

He was arraigned by District Justice James Dixon on multiple charges, including two felony counts of Rape of a Child, two felony counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, and two felony counts of Indecent Assault.

He is currently in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being unable to post bail.