Watch Live: April the Giraffe Remains ‘On Point’ as Wait for Birth Drags On

Local Support of Afghanistan Bombing

Posted 8:13 pm, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:47PM, April 13, 2017

President Donald Trump has decided he will seek to pay for the wall on the US's southern border by imposing a 20% tax on imports from Mexico and as part of a larger comprehensive tax reform plan, the White House said Thursday.

WAYNE COUNTY — The United States military dropped a 30 foot, 21-thousand pound bomb nicknamed the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on an ISIS terrorist complex in Afghanistan.

President Trump called it another “success.”

“I believe that it’s probably a really good thing because I support trump anyway. Anything to deal with ISIS, to get rid of them, that’s a good thing,” said Ray Frank of Hawley.

During his campaign stops, Trump promised to wipe out ISIS.

Many who voted for him say that’s just what he’s doing.

“It’s nice to have a president that’s going to back up what he says for once. A lot of people are protesting because he’s trump, everybody doesn’t like him but some people do. He says what he’s going to do and he does what he does,” said Richard Rollison of Honesdale. 

There are indeed protests against the bombing.

Some people were arrested inside Trump Tower in New York City.

On the WNEP Facebook page, one person posted:

“Well, I just worry that they will retaliate in some way. And I am sure they will find a way.”

Another wrote, “Remember when boots hit the ground, it will be your children, not those who initiated war.”

“They need to wake up, they need to wake up, he’s doing what he said he was gonna do,” said Debbie Austin of Hawley.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s