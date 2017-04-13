× Local Support of Afghanistan Bombing

WAYNE COUNTY — The United States military dropped a 30 foot, 21-thousand pound bomb nicknamed the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ on an ISIS terrorist complex in Afghanistan.

President Trump called it another “success.”

“I believe that it’s probably a really good thing because I support trump anyway. Anything to deal with ISIS, to get rid of them, that’s a good thing,” said Ray Frank of Hawley.

During his campaign stops, Trump promised to wipe out ISIS.

Many who voted for him say that’s just what he’s doing.

“It’s nice to have a president that’s going to back up what he says for once. A lot of people are protesting because he’s trump, everybody doesn’t like him but some people do. He says what he’s going to do and he does what he does,” said Richard Rollison of Honesdale.

There are indeed protests against the bombing.

Some people were arrested inside Trump Tower in New York City.

On the WNEP Facebook page, one person posted:

“Well, I just worry that they will retaliate in some way. And I am sure they will find a way.”

Another wrote, “Remember when boots hit the ground, it will be your children, not those who initiated war.”

“They need to wake up, they need to wake up, he’s doing what he said he was gonna do,” said Debbie Austin of Hawley.