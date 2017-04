Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A man who was wanted for murder in the state of New York has been captured in Lackawanna County.

31-year-old Waverly Pleasant is facing second-degree murder charges in the Albany, NY region. U.S. Marshalls initially believed he may have fled to the Scranton area, and their hunch was correct.

Pleasant was located and arrested Thursday afternoon along Electric Street in Dunmore. He will remain in the custody of local authorities until he is extradited back to New York.