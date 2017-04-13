Caregiver Accused of Stealing from Mother of Missing Man

.@LackawannaDA & Old Forge PD charged Sharon Grzenda w/ theft. She allegedly took $36k from Helen Baron, mother of missing man Robert Baron pic.twitter.com/BpGWr5Qsuo — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) April 13, 2017

SCRANTON — A missing persons investigation led detectives to another crime and now, a woman is charged with stealing from an elderly woman in her care.

Investigators found tens of thousands of dollars stolen from an elderly woman while they were investigating an entirely different case.

Sharon Grzenda of Moosic turned herself in Thursday morning at the Lackawanna County Courthouse for allegedly stealing from a woman in her care. That woman, Helen Baron, is the mother of a missing man — Robert Baron of Old Forge.

Police say Grzenda stole from Mrs. Baron for more than a year, even after her son mysteriously disappeared

According to court papers, Grzenda wrote dozens of checks to her own mother from Helen Baron’s account totaling more than $36,000.

Police say she used the money for herself, including paying her health insurance and for landscaping at her family’s property.

All the while, Grzenda was being paid $1,200 a week to care for Helen Baron.

Investigators say they do not believe this is related to the Robert Baron missing person case but it was discovered during that investigation.

Sharon Grzenda was released on$20,000 bail.