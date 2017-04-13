At Frein Trial, Doctor Testifies about Injuries to Trooper Douglass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Testimony from experts took up most of the day at the trial for accused cop killer Eric Frein.

He's accused of a deadly ambush in 2014 at the state police barracks at Blooming Grove.

Witnesses included the doctor who operated on Trooper Alex Douglass.

Douglass was severely wounded but survived the ambush in September of 2014.

The doctor recounted what happened the night Trooper Douglass arrived at Geisinger-Community Medical Center in Scranton.

Dr. Mohammad Siddiqui says Trooper Douglass was brought to the hospital on the night of September 12, 2014, with a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

According to the doctor, Trooper Douglass had shattered bones and severe damage to nerves and blood vessels. It took until the next morning to stabilize him.

Trooper Douglass was also at the Pike County courthouse on Thursday.

"I knew I was shot and I thought I was shot in the leg so I thought, 'it's not that bad, I'm going to live, I am going to live and it's not too bad, I'm conscious,' but ultimately I learned the pelvic area is where I was shot carries most of the blood in the human body. I actually coded twice on the table at GCMC while they were treating me," recalled Trooper Douglass in May 2015.

Other witnesses who testified included handwriting specialists, DNA analysts, and firearm experts.

Corporal Mark Gardner of the Pennsylvania State Police testified that handwriting in a journal detailing the 48-day manhunt belonged to Eric Frein. Gardner pointed out that one similarity between the journal and a sample of Frein's handwriting was the misspelling of the word "yelled."