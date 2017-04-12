Troopers Find Fugitives While Searching for Runaway Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORWELL TOWNSHIP -- Two people are locked up in Bradford County after they were spotted by state police who happened to be searching for some runaway kids.

Dale Yates and Skylar Overpeck were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Orwell Township. Both were wanted on unrelated warrants.

State police were searching for two boys who had run off from a nearby school.

Troopers say the boys broke into a cabin and stole some items. They were caught after a few hours.

Those boys will be charged in juvenile court in Bradford County.