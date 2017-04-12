Watch Live: April the Giraffe Continues to Have ‘Great Demeanor’ as Wait for Birth Continues

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mentored Youth Trout Day & Buffalo Valley Game Calls

Posted 10:32 am, April 12, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Merli Sarnoski Park in Lackawanna County with field staff member Jackie Vass and her family for the second of Pennsylvania's mentored youth trout fishing days.  Plus, we'll travel to Union County to watch as turkey calls get made right in front of our eyes at Buffalo Valley Game Calls.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s