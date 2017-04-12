This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Mentored Youth Trout Day & Buffalo Valley Game Calls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Merli Sarnoski Park in Lackawanna County with field staff member Jackie Vass and her family for the second of Pennsylvania's mentored youth trout fishing days. Plus, we'll travel to Union County to watch as turkey calls get made right in front of our eyes at Buffalo Valley Game Calls. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.