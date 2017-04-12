× PennDOT to Close Exressway for Bridge Work

SCRANTON — PennDOT plans to close part of a busy road in Scranton for work on a bridge project.

The outbound lanes of the Central Scranton Expressway are set to be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the Harrison Avenue Bridge.

A PennDOT crew plans to take advantage of the closure to patch potholes on the expressway.

The outbound lanes of the Central Scranton Expressway are also scheduled to be closed next Tuesday through Thursday.