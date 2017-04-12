Watch Live: April the Giraffe Continues to Have ‘Great Demeanor’ as Wait for Birth Continues

Lehigh Valley vs WBS Penguins hockey

Posted 11:45 pm, April 12, 2017, by

With three games left in the regular season the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins played Lehigh Valley.   The Phantoms won 2-1 in a shootout to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.  The Penguins will have the #1 seed come playoff time.

