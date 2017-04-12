× Jurors Hear from Eric Frein’s Manhunt Journal

MILFORD — The jury in the trial for Eric Frein heard entries from a journal Frein kept during the seven-week manhunt in the Poconos.

Newswatch 16 was inside the Birchwood-Pocono Airpark hangar near Tannersville a few days after investigators removed evidence.

The abandoned resort and hangar were run down and debris was scattered all over inside the hangar.

In the back left, troopers say they found numerous items Frein used while he hid from the massive manhunt.

Jurors saw photos of food, clothing, a bed, a pistol, and maps, as well as a laptop, radio, and notebook.

Frein journal included day-by-day account. Evaded PSP in Pike Co. then reached hangar by late Sept. meaning manhunt missed mark 30+ days. pic.twitter.com/ZZE61C1TAS — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 12, 2017

Trooper Gerald Gustas read from those pages in court which is believed to be Frein’s journal.

Each day, entries were logged in the notebook since the deadly attack at the Blooming Grove state police barracks.

Frein described evading police in Pike County, crossing Interstate 84, and going into Monroe County near his home in Canadensis.

One week into the manhunt, Frein wrote that patrols missed him by 100 meters.

By late September, he was at the abandoned Birchwood Resort, listening to music, bathing and paying attention to reports about the search for him.

At one point he wrote, “they’re calling me a survivalist. Ha! Catchy phrase, I guess.”

The journal also included how Frein admitted he never camped longer than three days before. Frein wondered how he would find food and how long the massive search could go on.

Later, all the physical evidence from the hangar was show in court – weapons, maps, and USB thumb drives, one of which contained a letter to Frein’s parents saying he was sorry, and that the shooting was meant to spark a revolution.