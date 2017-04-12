Watch Live: April the Giraffe Continues to Have ‘Great Demeanor’ as Wait for Birth Continues

Harveys Lake Council Member Charged with DUI for Hit and Run

Posted 11:20 pm, April 12, 2017, by

HARVEYS LAKE -- A borough councilman is facing DUI and other charges in Luzerne County.

Police say Harveys Lake Borough Council Vice President Thomas Kehler struck several garbage cans and decorations at a home along Spring Street earlier this month and drove off.

According to court papers, officers tracked Kehler down at his girlfriend's house a short time later. While police were questioning him, he said, "I am a Harveys Lake Council member. That's kinda cool, huh?"

A blood test revealed Kehler, 52, was more than twice the legal limit.

Kehler is charged with DUI, accidental damage to unattended vehicles or property, careless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

