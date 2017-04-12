Group Addressing Safety and Congestion Concerns Along I-81

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Improved safety and reduced traffic congestion along Interstate 81 was the focus of a meeting in Lackawanna County.

The Focus 81 Committee and the director of the I-81 Multi-State Corridor Coalition gathered at PNC Field in Moosic on Wednesday.

Among the topics tackled was how cars could electronically communicate which one another in the future to avoid crashes. They also looked at ways to handle all the tractor trailers that use the interstate.

"Parking is a big issue because we have a lot of drowsy truck drivers out there, and we believe that's the cause of a lot of crashes," said Andy Alden, executive director of the I-81 Multi-State Corridor Coalition.

Officials also say if the rules and regulations along Interstate 81 from state to state are the same, the number of crashes would go down.