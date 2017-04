Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- The former director of Wyoming County's 911 center will serve one year probation for theft.

Debra Raimondi was sentenced Friday right after pleading guilty.

Police say Raimondi bought 1,200 ink cartridges, worth $92,000, to get Walmart gift cards that came with those purchases.

Raimondi was given a $1,000 fine and has to pay the county $750.