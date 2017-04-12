× Firefighter Sentenced For Arson

WILKES-BARRE — A volunteer firefighter was sentenced Wednesday for starting a fire in Luzerne County.

Richard Hart, the son of the Wilkes-Barre Township fire chief, was sentenced to nine to 23 months in jail.

Hart pleaded no contest last month to arson charges. That means he did not admit guilt but is sentenced as if he did.

Hart was charged with setting fire to a vacant home on Casey Avenue outside Wilkes-Barre in December of 2015.