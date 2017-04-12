× Feeding the Soul for Easter

SCRANTON — Easter came early for more than 1,000 families in Lackawanna County. Friends of the Poor gave out all the ingredients for an Easter meal–candy and all.

There are two types of baskets given out here. One feeds the stomach, the other feeds the soul. Together they make all you need for a family Easter.

Families in need lined up at St. Mary’s Center in Scranton Wednesday for food baskets distributed by volunteers. Then, those with little ones picked out the perfect Easter basket.

“This is everything to my family. My husband is out of work right now due to a vascular problem with his leg, and money is just really, really tight. I wouldn’t have Easter if it wasn’t for these people today,” said Shirley Pierce of Scranton.

Friends of the Poor reached out to dozens of schools and churches to get all of the candy and toys they would need to make 1,600 Easter baskets for children.

Friends of the Poor distributes food around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. The goal is to provide a holiday to those who would otherwise not be able to afford one.

“God is good, always. It helps me because I like taking care of everyone else besides myself, so I’m grateful,” added Frank Barrett of Scranton.

The volunteers say there is gratefulness on both sides of the table.

“This is really what our mission is all about because part of it is to bring together in friendship those who have a desire to give with those who have a need of assistance, so, we’re all together in this today,” said Sister Anne Walsh, director of Friends of the Poor.

Friends of the Poor expected to serve about 1,200 families for Easter.