Watch Live: April the Giraffe Continues to Have ‘Great Demeanor’ as Wait for Birth Continues

Death Penalty for Dustin Briggs Vacated

Posted 2:34 pm, April 12, 2017, by

Dustin Briggs

BRADFORD COUNTY — A man sentenced to death for killing two sheriff’s deputies in Bradford County will now spend life in prison.

A judge in Centre County vacated the death penalty for Dustin Briggs.

According to the Bradford County district attorney, the jury was given a single verdict slip at trial when they should have been given a verdict slip for each murder. Briggs’ attorneys say that does not comply with the death penalty statute and the attorney general’s office agreed. The judge signed the order on April 3.

Briggs was convicted of shooting deputies Christopher Burgert and Michael VanKuren while they attempted to serve at warrant at Briggs home in 2004.

Christopher Burgert, Michael VanKuren

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment