Death Penalty for Dustin Briggs Vacated

BRADFORD COUNTY — A man sentenced to death for killing two sheriff’s deputies in Bradford County will now spend life in prison.

A judge in Centre County vacated the death penalty for Dustin Briggs.

According to the Bradford County district attorney, the jury was given a single verdict slip at trial when they should have been given a verdict slip for each murder. Briggs’ attorneys say that does not comply with the death penalty statute and the attorney general’s office agreed. The judge signed the order on April 3.

Briggs was convicted of shooting deputies Christopher Burgert and Michael VanKuren while they attempted to serve at warrant at Briggs home in 2004.