PITTSTON -- A crash in a construction zone on Interstate 81 backed up traffic during the morning commute in Luzerne County.

It happened just after 8 a.m. near the Pittston exit on I-81 south.

Traffic was backed up for about five miles while crews worked to clear the road.

There is no word if anyone was hurt, or what caused the crash in Luzerne County.