Chase Ends With Crash, Drug Bust in Hazleton

Posted 8:08 am, April 12, 2017

The chase ended after DeLeon lost control and hit three parked cars near the intersection of West Diamond Avenue and Peace Street.

HAZLETON — Police nabbed three suspects and a lot of drugs early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Marquis DeLeon, Carlos Liriano, Jose Peralta were in a car in Hazleton when it nearly ran over a police officer who was investigating a fight and gunshots.

Left to right: Marquis DeLeon, 20, of Hazleton; Carlos Liriano, 19, of West Hazleton; Jose Peralta, 29, of Huntingdon

The officer told the driver to pull over but he did not and was speeding down Diamond Avenue for several blocks before the car crashed around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found 1,000 bags of heroin, 15 bags of crack, marijuana, and cash inside the car in Hazleton.

