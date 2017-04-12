× Chase Ends With Crash, Drug Bust in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Police nabbed three suspects and a lot of drugs early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say Marquis DeLeon, Carlos Liriano, Jose Peralta were in a car in Hazleton when it nearly ran over a police officer who was investigating a fight and gunshots.

The officer told the driver to pull over but he did not and was speeding down Diamond Avenue for several blocks before the car crashed around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found 1,000 bags of heroin, 15 bags of crack, marijuana, and cash inside the car in Hazleton.

