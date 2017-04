× Boil Advisory Lifted in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE — A spokesperson with Pennsylvania American Water says the boil advisory in Lackawanna County has been lifted.

On Saturday, a break at a water plant on Mill Street in Dunmore disrupted service to thousands of customers.

Repairs were made Saturday night and water service was returned by Sunday and a boil advisory was put into effect.

The boil water advisory that was in place for tens of thousands of homes and businesses has now been lifted.