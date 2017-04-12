× 8-year-old Boy Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

Youngstown, OH — An 8-year-old Ohio boy got behind the wheel of his father’s van and drove to McDonald’s with his 4-year-old sister to get a cheeseburger, according to police.

The boy pulled up to the drive-thru around 8 p.m. Sunday after driving about a half-mile from his home while his parents were sleeping.

Police tell WFMJ that the boy learned how to drive from watching videos on YouTube.

Witnesses told officers that the boy did follow the rules of the road; stopping for lights and obeying speed limits.

The boy and his sister ate at McDonald’s while they waited for their grandparents to pick them up.

No charges will be filed according to police.