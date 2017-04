Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- For weeks, students at a school in Luzerne County have been collecting gently-used shoes to help others in under-developed countries.

Tuesday night, it was announced students and staff at Wyoming Valley West Middle School collected more than 6,300 pairs of shoes--nearly triple the school's original goal.

The shoes will be bought by a non-profit organization.

Wyoming Valley West plans to use the funds for an educational trip and a 3D printer.