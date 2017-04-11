Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

WWII Veteran Honored by American Legion

Posted 10:38 pm, April 11, 2017

SAINT CLAIR -- There was a surprise ceremony for a veteran in Schuylkill County Tuesday night.

American Legion Post 719 in Saint Clair honored World War II veteran Joseph Gravish for his 70 years of continuous membership.

The 97-year-old was awarded a special certificate.

"I'm very happy to do it. I'm glad my fellow members could do this for me and I hope they can do it for others. Thank you," Gravish said.

Members of the legion tell Newswatch 16 Gravish is also a part of the legion's color guard and serves at his fellow members' funerals.

