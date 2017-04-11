× Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Lackawanna County

THROOP — Two people are behind bars after police in Lackawanna County seized $50,000 worth of heroin from a home in Throop.

Police charged Amanda Ferrer, 25, and Raymond Matos, 36, with possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Ferrer was found inside the home along Memorial Drive with a 3 year old on a bed that was coated with powdered heroin.

Officers said three kids under the age of 8 were taken from the home.

Ferrer and Matos are locked up tonight.