Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Lackawanna County
THROOP — Two people are behind bars after police in Lackawanna County seized $50,000 worth of heroin from a home in Throop.
Police charged Amanda Ferrer, 25, and Raymond Matos, 36, with possession and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police say Ferrer was found inside the home along Memorial Drive with a 3 year old on a bed that was coated with powdered heroin.
Officers said three kids under the age of 8 were taken from the home.
Ferrer and Matos are locked up tonight.
41.446756 -75.623396