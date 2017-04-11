Prison Term for Violent Home Invasion in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A man was sentenced to 12 to 40 years behind bars for a home invasion and robbery in Lycoming County.

Rudolph Stark pleaded guilty Monday to robbery, conspiracy, and other charges.

Police say Stark and Brenda Sterner, both of Williamsport, held a 90-year-old woman at gunpoint last year in her home in Eldred Township, near Montoursville.

The pair duct-taped the woman, stole money and other items, then left.

Sterner pleaded guilty last week to burglary charges and was sentenced to 30 to 60 months behind bars.