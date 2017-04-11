× Prison Sentence for Producing Child Pornography

ALBRIGHTSVILLE — A man was sentenced to prison for producing child pornography.

Grant Harris, 38, formerly of Albrightsville, was sentenced on Monday to 16 and a half years in prison.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Harris pleaded guilty to persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to make child porn.

The crime took place between 2008 and 2009 when the victim was 8 years old.

Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2015, shortly after police discovered the child pornography on a computer used by Harris.

Harris was also ordered to serve 15 years on supervised release following his prison sentence, and he must register as a sex offender.