Prison Sentence for Man Charged with Stealing 48 Guns in Bradford County

WYSOX TOWNSHIP -- A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for stealing guns from a store in Bradford County.

Aaron L. Vanderpool, 35, of Wysox, was sentenced on Monday to 77 months in prison for stealing 48 firearms and for distributing heroin.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Vanderpool pleaded guilty to burglarizing Fulmer’s Sporting Goods in Wysox in May of 2015. Vanderpool admitted to stealing 48 firearms and to conspiring to transport 47 of them to New York, where they were sold and traded for heroin.

Only three of the stolen guns have been recovered by law enforcement.

A judge also ordered Vanderpool to pay $27,383.75 in restitution.

Two others have also been charged in connection with the burglary. Jared Miller was charged in August 2016. Luis Mercado was charged in April 2017. Both entered plea agreements to firearms and heroin trafficking offenses.