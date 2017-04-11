Prison Sentence for Deadly Scranton Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A woman has been sentenced to prison for a deadly hit and run in Scranton.

Tiffany Timko from Hazleton was sentenced Tuesday morning to one to three years in prison.

Timko pleaded guilty in November to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Betty Sawkulich.

Timko was driving with a suspended license when she struck Sawkulich on South Main Avenue in February of 2015 and then drove off.