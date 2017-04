× PennDOT Plans Road Closure in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — A road in the Clarks Summit area is scheduled to be closed until the fall for work on a bridge.

PennDOT says they will close Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township this month as they fix a 100-year-old bridge below the road.

The work is not connected the railroad tunnel. PennDOT plans to close the road from April 24 to November.