Paving Project Causes Traffic Nightmare in Part of Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA -- The morning commute was a nightmare for drivers in one part of Schuylkill County on Tuesday.

It was all because of a construction project on Route 309 between Tamaqua and Hometown that began Monday night and continued into the morning.

A Tamaqua police officer said it took him more than an hour to travel less than a mile. Another man from Tamaqua says his daughter's school bus was over an hour late picking her up.

"Time was passing, no bus, no bus. The bus driver told me she left the depot a half hour early and was still an hour and a half late," said Rich Beltz of Tamaqua.

Tamaqua borough posted to its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that crews will now only do the paving work overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say the reason for Tuesday's backup was broken machinery.