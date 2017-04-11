North Pocono and West Scranton rested their aces as they played in a Lackawanna League baseball game. Trojans scored six runs in the 8th to win 9-3.
North Pocono vs West Scranton baseball
-
West Scranton @ North Pocono girls basketball
-
West Scranton Posts Win Over North Pocono At Home In Boys Basketball Action
-
West Scranton Advances in Districts With Win Over North Pocono
-
West Scranton Boys On To District Semifinals
-
Snow Covered Fields Hold Up Baseball Practice
-
-
Valley View baseball
-
Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Big Numbers Turn Out For North Pocono Youth Wrestling Program
-
Light at the End of the Tunnel for Scranton
-
-
Timberwolves Capture The 5A District 11 Championship-1st Time In School History
-
Wallenpaupack Baseball Team With Solid Senior Class
-
PIAA Postpones Thursday Night Playoff Games