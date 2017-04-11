Human Remains, Pot-Growing Operation at Scene of Wayne County Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP -- One man is dead, another is missing. What started as a standoff has turned into a complex investigation involving body parts and drugs.

The Wayne County district attorney held a news conference Tuesday morning revealing that what appeared to be a police standoff near Pleasant Mount Monday evening turned out to be a whole lot more.

Authorities in Wayne County call Monday's incident in Mount Pleasant Township a murder-suicide.

Human remains and a marijuana growing operation were among what was found at a home on Leonard Road.

Investigators still at home on Leonard Rd. in Mt Pleasant Twp. where PSP says a murder suicide occurred. Pot plants being taken out. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/NC6d6zgmlN — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 11, 2017

According to troopers, a woman from out of state called for a welfare check on 54-year-old Joseph Mastropole around 8 a.m. Monday. She told troopers she had not heard from him in a while.

State police currently consider him as "missing."

Police got to Mastropole's home near Pleasant Mount around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and were there well into the night.

A man calling himself "William McDonough" told authorities he was Mastrople's roommate and had not seen him.

Troopers realized that the man they talked to was really 57-year-old Gaston Gomez.

They went back to the home on Leonard Road later in the morning. That's when they found a pot-growing operation.

Authorities say Gomez killed himself that afternoon when more troopers showed up to search the property.

"While they are searching the property based on a search warrant for a marijuana grow that we issued earlier, they see a burn barrel. It's smoldering and they kick it over with what is clear that bones come out. The wildlife and game commission has said this is not animal bones. Then inside the house, they see some things in the area they find a freezer and inside the freezer are Hefty bags and inside the bags are body parts," said Wayne County District Attorney Janine Edwards.

PSP says incident last night in Mt. Pleasant Twp. is being considered a murder suicide. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/klAS6unJes — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 11, 2017

Authorities have not identified who the bones and body parts belong to.

Autopsies on Gomez and the remains are scheduled for Wednesday.

Right now, Joseph Mastropole is being considered a missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Honesdale.