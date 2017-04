Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP -- A former township manager in Luzerne County pleaded guilty to stealing from the township.

Richard Zika, the former township manager for Newport Township, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $160,000 from the municipality.

A township audit last year turned up the missing money.

Zika told police he was having money troubles.

He's already paid back more than $100,000 in restitution to Newport Township.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.