Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Flames shouldn't keep workers away from a business in one part of Luzerne County.

Four Daughters Architectural Woodworkers on Korn Street in Kingston went up just before 10:30 Monday night.

Officials say contractors were working on the roof when a small generator exploded and caught roofing material on fire.

The building is expected to be able to operate Tuesday in Luzerne County.