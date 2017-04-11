× Employment Expo 2017

If you’re among the many looking for work in our area, an event considered “one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest employment expos” could be just what you need!

“Employment Expo 2017” takes place today, Tuesday, April 11, at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s been happening for more than 20 years. This year, there are more than one thousand full-time positions up for grabs along with hundreds of part-time jobs. Positions range from entry level to the executive track. Organizers encourage job seekers to learn about the companies that are hiring before heading to the event. To see which organizations are attending in search of new hires,click here!

If you can’t make the expo in Luzerne County, another one is also planned in Lackawanna County on Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at The Marketplace At Steamtown in Scranton.

To help you prepare for the Employment Expos, the following tips were provided by Dress For Success Lackawanna:

Learn as much as you can about the prospective employer by reviewing its web site thoroughly, reading industry publications and talking to others who may know about the company’s culture and what the firm may be looking for in an employee. Linkedin is a great resource.

Review your resume. Think about how your skills and accomplishments can be assets to the company.

Recruiters take seconds to review resumes, so ask someone to proof read, and double / triple check spelling and grammar. Make sure your contact information is correct and that your email address is appropriate. Adapt your resume based on the company you’re approaching, just make sure you know which resume you gave to that particular company. Beyond the list of companies you are approaching, have 5 to 10 more additional resumes on hand. Have your 30 second elevator speech ready. Be prepared to answer these standard questions: Can you tell me a little about yourself? Why do you want to work here? What do you know about the company? What are your strengths/weaknesses? Practice answering interview questions out loud. You want your responses to sound confident but not rehearsed. Prepare your own list of questions to ask the recruiter. Remember: this is your opportunity to learn more about the position and the company’s culture. Bring a pad folio to take notes. Be prepared to complete a written application, which will likely ask for your contact information and the addresses and phone numbers of your previous employers. Complete a list of two to three professional references, or people who can speak positively about your skills and work ethic. Just be sure to ask if they are willing to serve as your references before you give out their contact information. Ask for a business card or who to contact regarding the position for which you are applying for timeline for interviews and follow up. Dress appropriately Men: black or tan pants; dress shirt w. sport coat if possible Women: business casual separates, dress pants, cardigan, blouse Preferably no jeans. If jeans are all you have, make sure they are clean and wear a nice dress shirt. Nothing revealing, cover tattoos, no baseball caps.

