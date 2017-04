× Driver Dies after Crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP — The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

State police say the truck hauling an empty trailer went off I-81 northbound near the Pine Grove exit and hit a guide rail.

Troopers have not released the victim’s name or said how the crash happened.

Traffic in the area was backed up in the area of the wreck for several miles.