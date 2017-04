Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP -- A young man died in a crash early Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.

Police said Geoffrey Galdieri, 19, of Newton Township, lost control along Newton Ransom Boulevard near Clarks Summit around 2:30 a.m. His car went off the road, through a yard, and ended up in a large field.

Galdieri was thrown from the vehicle and died.