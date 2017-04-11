× Congressman Marino to be Named Drug Czar: Reports

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania congressman may be moving on to a post with the Trump administration.

According to published reports, the president is poised to choose Congressman Tom Marino as his new drug czar.

The Republican congressman is a former US attorney for the middle district of Pennsylvania.

Since 2010, he has represented Pennsylvania’s 10th District, which stretches from central Pennsylvania to the northern tier and across to Lackawanna County and parts of the Poconos.

Congressman Marino’s office had no comment when Newswatch 16 called Tuesday afternoon.