Body Found During Fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH -- The coroner has been called to a fire in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the apartment building on Powell Street in Plymouth just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor of the building.

According to firefighters, the body was found inside the home and later brought out onto the porch by crews.

A previous version of this story indicated the body was found on the porch of the building; that was incorrect.

Investigators haven't said who that person is or how they died.

Neighbors say the building was vacant. There were no utilities turned on here.

There is no cause yet on that fire in Luzerne County.