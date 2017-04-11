After Fire Causes Millions in Damage, High-Tech Company Bounces Back at Job Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Two years after a fire ripped through Schott Glass in Duryea, causing an estimated $50 million in damage, the high-tech glass manufacturer is looking to hire more employees.

The company set up a table at an employment expo held at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

"There was a lot of structural damage to the plant. We were glad that our corporate environment supported the restructure and recovery effort for the plant," said Sandy Herman, Schott Glass.

Michael Hazelton of West Pittston came prepared with resume in hand, hoping to get one of about 10 positions Schott is looking to fill.

"I do think it's impressive for their company to get back out there and look for some more workers, and I definitely would be interested in working with them if they contact me," Hazelton said.

"You've seen it in West Pittston. You've seen it in New Orleans with the flooding, and people get attached to rebuilding their community to get attached to hope," said Britney Hazelton of West Pittston.

More than 500 potential employees showed up for the job fair with positions open in everything from home depot to high tech.

"It's important to have some of these high technology companies in our area. We've got a lot of good schools and I think it would be great for us to capitalize on those," said Sean Dinkel, Schott Glass.

The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce organized the employment expo. Another one is scheduled for May 3 at the Marketplace at Steamtown in Scranton.