Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’
School Closings And Delays

Wayne County Man Admits Attempted Homicide of Child

Posted 3:08 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:30PM, April 10, 2017

HONESDALE — A man charged with the attempted homicide of a little boy in Wayne County has entered a guilty plea.

Court papers show Steven Wojtowicz, 32, punched the 4 year old’s mother, then hit, punched, choked, and threw the child into a couch.

It happened in November of 2016 at a home near Beach Lake.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and the little boy and bury them in a swamp in Wayne County.

Wojtowicz is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s