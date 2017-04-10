× Wayne County Man Admits Attempted Homicide of Child

HONESDALE — A man charged with the attempted homicide of a little boy in Wayne County has entered a guilty plea.

Court papers show Steven Wojtowicz, 32, punched the 4 year old’s mother, then hit, punched, choked, and threw the child into a couch.

It happened in November of 2016 at a home near Beach Lake.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and the little boy and bury them in a swamp in Wayne County.

Wojtowicz is scheduled to be sentenced in June.