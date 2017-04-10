Up to 60 Years in Prison for Brutal Attack

Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’
Posted 3:29 pm, April 10, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — One of three people charged in the brutal abduction of a woman has been sentenced in Luzerne County.

Jerone Moore, 34, was sentenced to 26 to 60 years in state prison.

In February, he was found guilty of attempted homicide.

Moore is the one who police say cut the throat of a woman in 2014 and dumped her in the woods near Bear Creek. That happened after the victim was kidnapped, beaten, and left naked in a barrel for hours.

Two others pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime.

