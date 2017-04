Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Members of the Jewish faith gathered in Wilkes-Barre Monday for a community Seder dinner to mark the first night of Passover.

People who turned out at the Jewish Community Center enjoyed a full Passover meal with all the trimmings.

The eight-day festival of Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt.

People at the Seder in Wilkes-Barre heard the story of the Jews exodus from Egypt.