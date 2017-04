Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PennDOT is reducing the speed limit on Route 54 between Lycoming and Northumberland Counties.

Route 54 between Montgomery and Turbotville will go from 55 miles per hour to 45 once new speed limit signs go up over the next few days.

PennDOT says the lower speed limit is the result of a safety study looking at a number of factors including speed-related crashes on the stretch of road in central Pennsylvania.