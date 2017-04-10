× McGloin Signs with Eagles

SCRANTON — Former Penn State quarterback and Scranton native Matt McGloin will play another season in the NFL but with a team much closer to home.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they picked up McGloin just days after leaving the Oakland Raiders.

Matt McGloin’s football career has been a quintessential underdog story and his home city has supported him for many years. Matt and his family say, now that he’s an Eagle, it will be much easier to do so.

There are proud dads and then there’s Paul McGloin, often seen around his west Scranton neighborhood in head-to-toe Oakland Raiders gear. In no time, he changed his attire to green.

“Actually, I bought the hat yesterday, I had known since Friday, so I bought the hat yesterday,” he said.

Neighbors and friends stopped by the family home in west side to offer congratulations a few days after leaving the Oakland Raiders. It was announced that Matt McGloin has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for one year.

One neighbor brought along Eagles duct tape, an efficient way for matt’s dad to change his allegiance

“It’s so much relief for me and my family, I know it is, it’s a lot of stress,” said Paul McGloin. “It’s a business, a performance business, when you got to perform to stay in that league. I am thrilled, I am thankful to the Philadelphia Eagles for the opportunity they’re giving my son. It’s close, it’s two hours away and there are a ton of eagles fans in our area.”

Matt McGloin says he expects a stronger Scranton contingent in the stands this season.

“I hope so, the support has always been incredible from Scranton, no matter where I’ve been throughout my career. There’s no doubt that that won’t change,” said Matt McGloin.

McGloin says Philly felt like the right fit, plus, he will rejoin his original NFL quarterback coach.

“Most importantly, I’ll be back kind of home in Pennsylvania, just adds motivation. I couldn’t be more excited, I couldn’t be more happy, really looking forward to the opportunity,” Matt said.

This will be matt McGloin’s fifth season the National Football League.

The family says they’re just grateful for another opportunity for him and for all the local support they’ve received.