× Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Infant

MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A man is accused of assaulting a woman and a five-month-old baby in Carbon County.

Police say David Ackley, 27, of Mahoning Township is charged with child endangerment and assault after officers were called to his home near Lehighton over the weekend.

Ackley is locked up on $5,000 bail.