Brief Day in Court for Eric Frein on Monday

MILFORD -- It was a brief day in court Monday in the trial of Eric Frein due to the observance of Passover.

There was only two and a half hours of testimony from investigators in Pike County Court. It included the face of the weeks-long manhunt: Pennsylvania State Police Major George Bivens who described the magnitude of the search for Frein.

His testimony was followed by U.S. Marshals who captured him.

Boxes of evidence were brought into court Monday morning, including handwritten notes that were found in garbage bags near a campsite in Monroe County.

A trooper in the forensics unit testified those notes included an account of the attack on the Blooming Grove barracks and Frein's escape to the Canadensis area.

Major Bivens oversaw the operation to find Corporal Bryon Dickson's killer. He told jurors it was a difficult search because of the rugged terrain and wooded areas within the search area spanning Pike and Monroe Counties.

Bivens says being at the trial phase is what many in law enforcement have been looking forward to for some time.

"I think this is what we talked about all along: getting justice for the Dickson and Douglass Families. That's what we're watching play out here. This process will play out over the next couple weeks and no doubt we'll finally get that justice," said Bivens.

"I mean there's a lot of evidence here, an awful lot of evidence. The jury has a lot to sift through and make decisions. By and large, there have been positive comments about Eric and that's what we're looking for," said Frein's attorney Michael Weinstein.

Frein's attorney is referring to what their client told U.S. Marshals after he was captured at the abandoned Birchwood Pocono Resort near Tannersville the night before Halloween in 2014.

Marshals testified to searching the area and finding Frein unarmed then Frein told them where to find rifles and a pistol so that no kids got their hands on them.

More testimony in the death penalty case is expected to pick back up Tuesday morning and prosecutors say they expect to rest their case sometime next week.

